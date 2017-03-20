Le Pen: France should be free to defend its interestsBy Eren Sengezer
French presidential candidates are going head to head in their first television debate.
Key Quotes (via Bloomberg)
- Le Pen: France should be free to defend its interests, not the interests of the banks or other EU capitals
- Le Pen: France needs to be free to defend itself against Islamic fundamentalism
- Hamon: I'll be an honest president, not interested in money
- Fillon: France is one of the most indebted countries and Le Pen's pledges to hire more police forces and create more prisons won't be implemented