The latest Opinionway Poll for the upcoming Presidential election in France is out and the key results are:

1st Round – Le Pen 27% (Unch); Macron 24% (-1%), Fillon 20% (Unch)

2nd Round – Macron/Le Pen 60/40 (62/38 previous), Fillon/Le Pen 57/43 (58/42 previous)