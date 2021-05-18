CCIV Stock Price: Churchill Capital Corp IV shares rise after new ticker, LCID, revealed

Lucid Motors has announced that once the SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV is complete, it will trade under the ticker LCID instead of CCIV.

At the time of writing, shares of the luxury electric vehicle maker are changing hands at around $19.30, around 5% higher on the day. It is essential to note that LCID/CCIV had been under pressure for many weeks, following a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response to the financial deal.

