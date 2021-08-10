LCID Stock News: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV edge higher as EV sector climbs

NASDAQ:LCID added 0.51% on Monday amidst a broader rally from electric vehicle stocks.

The EV Sector traded higher after a generous price upgrade for Tesla.

Fisker announces a new EV deal with iPhone maker Foxconn.

NASDAQ:LCID showed some trepidation early in the session, but the stock clawed its way back throughout the day and eked out a small gain by the closing bell. Shares of LCID added 0.51% and closed the day higher at $23.50. The NASDAQ was the only major index to finish in the positive on Monday, as the momentum from the better than expected July jobs report was overshadowed by concerns over rising cases of the delta variant.

The broader EV sector carried over its momentum from the summit held by President Biden on Friday, as well as the bipartisan infrastructure deal that is nearing completion. In addition to this, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a generous update from Jefferies on Monday. Jefferies upgraded Tesla from a hold to a buy rating, and upped the price target from $700 to $850 per share. It is just another such upgrade Tesla has received in the past couple weeks following its earnings report, as have other institutions including Germany’s DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley as well. Other EV stocks that saw gains on Monday include Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) which gained 3.08%, and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) which added a further 2.15% to its recent rally.

Another former SPAC EV rival Fisker (NYSE:FSR) announced a promising partnership with iPhone maker Foxconn over the weekend. The vehicle will target an ‘urban lifestyle’ and will be produced for sale in North America, Europe, and China under the Fisker brand, with production to begin by the end of 2023. Obviously these vehicles would be competing in a different class than Lucid’s Air and Gravity, but as the market continues to become crowded, deals like this could potentially have a long-term effect on Lucid sales.