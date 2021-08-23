LCID Stock News: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV closes the week lower for eight straight loss

NASDAQ:LCID ends the day lower dipping by 0.18% on Friday.

Lucid rival Tesla introduces some interesting concepts at its AI Day.

Lucid stock could pop once deliveries are announced.

NASDAQ:LCID has been on the verge of breaking out for what seems like months, but on Friday, the stock saw its eighth straight consecutive losing day. Shares of Lucid fell by 0.18% on Friday, despite trading as high as $22.10 during the intraday session. It was a fairly volatile day for Lucid as the stock rallied twice before ultimately closing lower. Lucid lagged the NASDAQ index which was propped up by mega-cap tech stocks that rallied into the weekend. The NASDAQ index itself gained 1.2% and outpaced the Dow and broader S&P 500 after OPEX week caused volatility for all three major indices.

Until Lucid actually provides some news, its investors will be watching its rivals closely. Of course, it’s chief rival is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which is fresh off of its AI Day event on Thursday evening. Technology is driving the electric vehicle sector, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the king showman of the public markets. At the AI Event, Musk unveiled new custom chips that Tesla will be making, as well as the invention that went viral on the internet: the Tesla Bot. This is a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence that Tesla is designing to take care of mundane and repetitive tasks for humans. Is this the future of autonomy? Stay tuned!

LCID stock price forecast

Lucid customers received their first piece of promising news the other day when emails from the company came to confirm the orders of the Air Dream sedans. Given the pent up demand behind the stock, any confirmation of a formal delivery date should send the stock skyrocketing. After eight straight negative sessions, the stock could be ripe for investors to initiate a position if they believe in the company long-term.