LCID Stock News: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV closes the week lower for eight straight loss

- NASDAQ:LCID ends the day lower dipping by 0.18% on Friday.
- Lucid rival Tesla introduces some interesting concepts at its AI Day.
- Lucid stock could pop once deliveries are announced.
NASDAQ:LCID has been on the verge of breaking out for what seems like months, but on Friday, the stock saw its eighth straight consecutive losing day. Shares of Lucid fell by 0.18% on Friday, despite trading as high as $22.10 during the intraday session. It was a fairly volatile day for Lucid as the stock rallied twice before ultimately closing lower. Lucid lagged the NASDAQ index which was propped up by mega-cap tech stocks that rallied into the weekend. The NASDAQ index itself gained 1.2% and outpaced the Dow and broader S&P 500 after OPEX week caused volatility for all three major indices.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Until Lucid actually provides some news, its investors will be watching its rivals closely. Of course, it’s chief rival is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) which is fresh off of its AI Day event on Thursday evening. Technology is driving the electric vehicle sector, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the king showman of the public markets. At the AI Event, Musk unveiled new custom chips that Tesla will be making, as well as the invention that went viral on the internet: the Tesla Bot. This is a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence that Tesla is designing to take care of mundane and repetitive tasks for humans. Is this the future of autonomy? Stay tuned!
LCID stock price forecast
Lucid customers received their first piece of promising news the other day when emails from the company came to confirm the orders of the Air Dream sedans. Given the pent up demand behind the stock, any confirmation of a formal delivery date should send the stock skyrocketing. After eight straight negative sessions, the stock could be ripe for investors to initiate a position if they believe in the company long-term.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.