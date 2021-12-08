LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc weakness continues despite EV sector rally

Lucid rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received yet another Wall Street upgrade on Tuesday, this time from investment firm UBS. The analyst raised their price target for Tesla to $1,000, which is lower than the closing price from Tuesday’s session. UBS cited that ‘no rival to get even close to Tesla in 2022’, which is also a slight towards newer EV makers like Lucid that many investors believed could challenge Tesla in the EV market. Shares of Tesla gained 4.24% on Tuesday.

Lucid’s weakness continued into Tuesday following the announcement that the company was being investigated by the SEC . On Tuesday, it was reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) is also being investigated for its SPAC merger details. DWAC is the company that is merging with former President Trump’s Truth Social platform, so it appears that the SEC is magnifying its crackdown on SPAC mergers. Lucid investors are clearly concerned following fraudulent activity that was discovered against other EV SPACs including Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE).

NASDAQ:LCID extended its decline for the second straight session to start the week despite another day where the broader markets rallied higher. Shares of Lucid fell a further 2.18% on Tuesday and closed the bullish session at $43.88 . Lucid lagged the NASDAQ index which jumped by 3.03% for its single strongest session since March of this year. The Dow Jones also popped for the second straight day gaining another 492 basis points, while the benchmark S&P 500 added 2.07%. The rally may be an indication that investors and Wall Street are both shrugging off the latest Omicron variant, especially after the CEO of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) labeled the variant a milder form of the coronavirus.

