LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc tumbles on EV weakness in China

Yet another EV start-up seems to be crumbling as Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) announced the CEO and Chair both stepped down from their positions . The stock fell 51.5% after the unexpected news . Electric Last Mile Solutions is just another in a long line of EV start-ups who went public through a SPAC merger that have run into both legal and financial issues. Others that come to mind include Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), and Lucid itself was under investigation by the SEC as recently as a couple of months ago.

The electric vehicle sector was weighed down by a second straight down session from industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), as a further recall for the company weighed on the minds of investors. Electric truck start-up Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) also extended its decline, matching Lucid with a 7.61% decline of its own. Other EV stocks trading lower included Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) after the two companies reported reduced sequential deliveries in January. Legacy automakers Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) also closed at a small loss during Wednesday’s session.

NASDAQ:LCID is in the midst of a global expansion of its luxury Air sedan vehicle, but so far in 2022 the stock has seen nothing but red. On Wednesday, shares of Lucid tumbled by 7.61% and closed the trading day at $27.68. Despite the EV sector weakness, all three major indices rose for the third straight session and the second straight day in the month of February. The NASDAQ and tech stocks were lifted by strong earnings from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), while the blue-chip Dow Jones added a further 224 basis points.

