LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc tumbles as company announces cashless redemption of warrants

NASDAQ:LCID fell by 4.83% on Wednesday as the EV sector struggled during the session.

Lucid announces the cashless redemption of its public warrants.

Tesla reports a spike in its August China vehicle delivery numbers.

NASDAQ:LCID continued its pattern of taking two steps forward and one step back on Wednesday, as it saw its recent win streak snapped. Shares of Lucid fell by 4.83% on Wednesday, and closed the trading day at $18.93. The electric vehicle maker has seen nothing but volatility since it merged with the SPAC stock CCIV at the end of July, and a quick scan of social media will tell you that investors are starting to get impatient.

The fall on Wednesday was mostly due to the company reporting that it will be undergoing a cashless redemption of its outstanding public warrants. The sell off is a little curious as Lucid’s move is not necessarily a bad one for investors. It will actually minimize shareholder dilution and is generally seen as a bullish outlook on business operations moving forward. Investors who are selling off may not fully understand what the process is behind SPAC warrants.

Lucid also announced its plans to officially be building its vehicles in Saudi Arabia by 2024, as the company attempts to establish itself as the leader in the Middle East. The Saudi Public Investment Fund already owns a 67% stake in the company, so a launch in the Middle East is a logical next step for Lucid.

Lucid’s chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its delivery numbers for the month of August, and the company saw a significant spike for the Chinese market. Much of those delivery numbers are for exports to other regions like Europe though, as Tesla saw a major rise in production from its Shanghai GigaFactory.