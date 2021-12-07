LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc tumbles after news of SEC investigation

NASDAQ:LCID fell by 5.10% during Monday’s trading session.

Lucid reports that the SEC is investigating its SPAC merger with CCIV.

Lucid joins a long list of EV SPAC stocks on the SEC’s radar.

NASDAQ:LCID investors woke up to a jarring announcement from the company to start the trading week. Shares of LCID plummeted by as much as 19% in early intraday trading, but closed the session down only 5.10%. The move lower came despite the broader markets rallying on Monday as investors bought the dip on the recent sell off after rising fears of the spread of the Omicron variant. The Dow Jones erased most of its losses from last week by gaining back 646 basis points and pacing the major US indices with a 1.87% climb. The S&P 500 followed closely behind, rising by 1.17%, and the NASDAQ which has been beaten down as of late, rallied by 0.93% during Monday’s session.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

On Monday, Lucid announced that it is formally being investigated by the SEC for its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital that brought Lucid to the public market. It is unclear as to which part of the merger the SEC is investigating, but the fact that Lucid has actually delivered vehicles to its customers speaks to the legitimacy of the company. The SEC could be investigating things that Lucid was telling investors before the company was public, which is something that pre-SPAC companies have been known to exaggerate.

LUCID motors stock forecast

Lucid shareholders shouldn’t be too worried though as the company joins a long list of EV SPAC mergers that the SEC has reviewed. Other notable investigations include Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), which unfortunately for investors, both culminated in various levels of fraudulent activity. Given that Lucid has delivered an actual vehicle, it seems that this should not be something shareholders need to be too concerned with.