LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc trades flat despite the broader markets rallying into the close

- NASDAQ:LCID fell by 0.15% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- It was a day of weakness for the EV market despite the growth stock rebound.
- Tesla enters bearish territory after failing to hold its $1 trillion market cap.
NASDAQ:LCID has had some peculiar price action as of late, as the EV company was left behind during Wednesday's late day rally. Shares of LCID fell by 0.15% on Wednesday, and closed the trading day at $40.81. Despite the recent negative headlines that the company has been making, the stock still remains above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which is a bullish indication of its trend. The latest news for Lucid is its impending inclusion into the NASDAQ-100 index, which should help bolster its stock strength amongst institutional investors and ETF investors.
Despite the late-day surge into the closing bell, the EV sector was relatively weak during the session. The markets were awaiting guidance and direction from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s mid-day speech, and his timeline for rate hikes to begin in 2022 seemed to ignite the recently bearish markets. In particular, the NASDAQ index climbed by 2.15% after falling for the first two days of the week. EV stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) managed to eke out a positive day, while other companies like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stayed below water alongside Lucid. Chinese EV makers were hit hard by growing concerns that Chinese ADRs could be delisted by as early as 2024 according to one influential emerging markets analyst, and Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all finished the session lower.
Tesla continued to struggle on Wednesday, although the rally did manage to turn its day slightly positive by the closing bell. The EV maker has failed to hold its market cap above $1 trillion over this recent sell off, and according to some metrics, the stock has officially entered a bear market. It should be noted that Tesla has seen pull backs like this before, and has generally responded with a bullish breakout, so investors may want to check Tesla’s stock history and consider taking advantage of this current dip.
