LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc tanks during a bearish session for EV stocks

Lucid investors are also eyeing Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) recent price raise for the Model 3 and Model Y in both the US and China. Tesla has that pricing power with consumers that can help ease the cost of rising materials prices. Startups like Lucid don’t quite have that same brand power yet. Rising costs can continue to eat into Lucid’s bottom line, something that has already affected its production volume for 2022.

Electric truck maker and Lucid-rival, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) reported its quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Thursday. Rivian has been making negative headlines as of late, and added to the bearishness by reporting a wider than expected loss for the quarter. RIvian also announced it would only be producing about 25,000 vehicles in 2022, a number that would hit 50,000 if there weren’t ongoing supply chain restrictions. Rivian debuted back in November and hit a high of $179 per share shortly after its IPO. The stock fell by over 13% in after hours trading on Thursday, hitting an all-time low price of $36 per share.

NASDAQ:LCID snapped its four-day winning streak on Thursday as the selling pressure on EV stocks proved to be too much for the stock to handle. Shares of LCID 4.16% and closed the trading session at $24.21. Stocks returned to their recent downtrend after a bullish rebound during Wednesday’s session. The February core CPI report revealed a higher than expected inflation rate that hit a 40-year high during the month. All three major indices closed lower as the Dow Jones dropped by 112 basis points as the blue-chip index is on pace for its fifth straight losing week. The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 fell by 0.95% and 0.43% respectively during the session.

