LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc soars at the open but closes the day lower

Lucid’s biggest rival, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), received a couple of bullish upgrades from analysts earlier this week. Long-time bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley and Mark Delaney of Goldman Sachs both raised their 2022 price targets for Tesla to $1,300 and $1,200 respectively. Both analysts shrugged off the recent downturn in Tesla’s stock and Jonas in particular stated that Tesla is miles ahead of its competition.

The news that caused Lucid to spike in the morning was an announcement from the company about its plans for expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to company officials, Lucid anticipates having a factory operating in Saudi Arabia by 2026. While most other EV companies are moving into China and Europe, Lucid is attempting to capture one of the wealthiest markets in the world. It certainly helps that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia owns a majority of the company.

NASDAQ: LCID continued its volatile trading pattern on Wednesday as the popular EV maker started the day off strong. From there, shares tumbled into the closing bell for a loss despite the broader markets finishing positive for the second straight day. Shares of LCID fell by 0.09% and closed the trading session at $45.43. Lucid’s stock was trading as high as $47.59 in intraday trading this morning and it looked like it was well on its way to a second consecutive day of gains. All three major US indices finished higher for the second straight session as investors continued to look past rising inflation in the US economy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.