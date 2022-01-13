LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc soars at the open but closes the day lower

- NASDAQ: LCID fell by __% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Lucid announces it will be building a factory in Saudi Arabia by 2026.
- Tesla receives a couple of new price upgrades from long-time bulls.
NASDAQ: LCID continued its volatile trading pattern on Wednesday as the popular EV maker started the day off strong. From there, shares tumbled into the closing bell for a loss despite the broader markets finishing positive for the second straight day. Shares of LCID fell by 0.09% and closed the trading session at $45.43. Lucid’s stock was trading as high as $47.59 in intraday trading this morning and it looked like it was well on its way to a second consecutive day of gains. All three major US indices finished higher for the second straight session as investors continued to look past rising inflation in the US economy.
The news that caused Lucid to spike in the morning was an announcement from the company about its plans for expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. According to company officials, Lucid anticipates having a factory operating in Saudi Arabia by 2026. While most other EV companies are moving into China and Europe, Lucid is attempting to capture one of the wealthiest markets in the world. It certainly helps that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia owns a majority of the company.
Lucid Motors stock forecast
Lucid’s biggest rival, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), received a couple of bullish upgrades from analysts earlier this week. Long-time bull Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley and Mark Delaney of Goldman Sachs both raised their 2022 price targets for Tesla to $1,300 and $1,200 respectively. Both analysts shrugged off the recent downturn in Tesla’s stock and Jonas in particular stated that Tesla is miles ahead of its competition.
