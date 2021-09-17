LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc soars as Air Dream sedan takes EPA range lead from Tesla

Lucid’s rival Tesla continues to make progress on the Chinese market, which it believes is the key to sustainable future growth. Tesla recently opened the largest vehicle delivery center in the country in Beijing, as the company ramps up production and logistics for its newly released Model Y SUV . China has a Model Y Standard Range edition, which provides less range but also comes in with a cheaper price tag. The Beijing delivery center measures out to be 120,000 square feet, with over 100 spaces for vehicle deliveries.

Murphy was the same analyst who initiated coverage on Lucid with a buy rating on Wednesday. The news was met with enthusiasm by Lucid investors, even after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiated with an underperform rating and a $12.00 price target. The sentiment is definitely trending up for Lucid and the stock is now up nearly 5.0% during the past week . The timing couldn’t be better as the company is set to host its Production Preview Event at the end of the month, which should shed some light on the long-awaited question of vehicle delivery timelines.

NASDAQ:LCID took Wednesday’s news and turned on the accelerator on Thursday. Shares of LCID surged by 6.33% and closed the trading session at $21.17 . The stock continued its move higher in extended trading hours as well, climbing by more than 7.0% at the time of this writing. Lucid definitely paced the electric vehicle sector on Thursday, as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 0.15% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) fell by 2.47%. The big loser on the day was Fisker (NYSE:FSR), which fell by 4.54% after a bearish downgrade from Bank of America analyst John Murphy.

