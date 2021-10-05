LCID Stock News: Lucid group Inc slides after growth sectors tumble to start the week

Lucid certainly has some ground to catch up on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the electric vehicle industry leader reported its third quarter deliveries on Monday. Tesla once again shattered its previous record as the company delivered 241,300 vehicles last quarter, which topped analyst estimates of 220,900 deliveries . Shares of Tesla were up 0.81% during Monday’s session.

Last week Lucid wrapped up its first ever Production Preview Week and while some crucial questions about the business were left unanswered, the company did confirm it has started production of its flagship Air Dream sedan. Customers with pre-orders of the vehicle may have wanted them earlier, but it seems that Lucid’s production was not ready to start until the end of September. This does position Lucid for a strong finish to the year where it has promised to deliver the first 520 of its vehicles .

NASDAQ:LCID jumped nearly 30% in the month of September, but so far October has not been as kind to shareholders. On Monday, shares of LCID fell by 1.91% and closed the first trading day of the week at $24.14 . The move lower came as growth and tech sectors tumbled once again as 10-year treasury bond yields climbed higher. The NASDAQ sector dropped by 2.14%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones both closed the day lower as well. This was the sixth out of the last seven days where the NASDAQ has fallen, as the short-term growth sector correction continues into October.

