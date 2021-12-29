LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc sinks as red-hot EV stocks cool off amidst rising Omicron cases

Tesla burned out during Tuesday’s session, but a pair of analyst upgrades should provide some fuel for the stock for the rest of the week . An analyst from Argus Research raised its price target for Tesla from $1,010 to $1,313, while Wedbush upped its price target from $1,100 to $1,400. Tesla’s growing business in China and increases to global production capacity as key factors in why Tesla’s stock has more room to run.

When growth stocks struggle chances are the highly speculative electric vehicle sector is at the top of the list. This was the case on Tuesday as the red-hot sector was cooled off by rising cases of the Omicron variant weighing on investors. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed the day lower after a hot start to the morning, while newly public Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) followed up its 10% surge on Monday with a 3.94% loss. Such is life when investing in the electric vehicle industry, as day to day volatility is nothing new for investors. Lucid has been one of the laggards in the industry as of late, dropping by 32.84% over the past month of trading.

NASDAQ:LCID erased most of its gains from Monday’s session as growth stocks took a hit on Tuesday from ten-year treasury bond yields suddenly rising. Shares of Lucid fell by 4.30% and closed the trading day at $36.98. The Santa Claus Rally took a pause on Tuesday as the NASDAQ fell by 0.56% while the S&P 500 retreated from it's all-time high and dipped by 0.10%. Value stocks were performing well during intraday trading and the Dow Jones extended its recent winning streak to five straight sessions.

