LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc rides higher as markets shrug off rate hikes

NASDAQ: LCID gained 8.99% during Tuesday’s trading session.

Redburn initiates coverage of Lucid with a neutral rating.

Lucid is developing a plan to re-use its recycled vehicle batteries.

NASDAQ: LCID investors never seem to have a dull moment as the EV stock reversed course on Tuesday alongside a broader market rally. Shares of Lucid gained 8.99% and closed the trading session at $45.47. It was a bullish reversal for the broader markets on Tuesday as all three major US indices finished higher after an ugly start to the week. The markets were led by the NASDAQ as investors seemingly shrugged off impending rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and bought the dip on growth stocks that have been badly beaten down. The Dow Jones reclaimed 183 basis points, while the benchmark S&P 500 also rebounded during the session.

In other Lucid news, a Redburn analyst initiated coverage of Lucid on Tuesday and let’s just say that he isn’t as bullish as other analysts. The analyst opened coverage with a neutral rating for Lucid’s stock and a 2022 price target of $39. He cited that the luxury EV sedan market is really only taking off in China, although this does neglect to address the upcoming Gravity SUV that Lucid is going to produce. The price target represents considerable downside from the closing price of the stock on Tuesday.

Lucid also announced it is developing a program that will see batteries that were used in its electric vehicle reused for other energy producing purposes. The usage of second-hand batteries has been something that the electric vehicle sector has been struggling to deal with, so it seems as though Lucid’s solution could present a sustainable plan moving forward. Lucid is targeting the consumer and industrial sectors to provide energy storage and use in times of a power failure or as a way to utilize renewable energy sources in the future.