LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc reverses course and drops after hot start

While shares of Lucid are up 107% over the past month, some Wall Street analysts still aren’t convinced of its success . Noted Lucid bear Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley warns that the true test for Lucid and any new EV maker is the scaling of production, something even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has struggled with for years. Jonas did raise his price target for Lucid though, from $12 to a generous $16 per share.

Lucid’s stock has been on a steady rise over the past few weeks, and it was capped off by the company’s quarterly earnings call on Monday. While Lucid missed revenues and reported a larger loss than expected, the stock still rose as CEO Peter Rawlinson provided a bullish forecast for 2022. Now, Lucid has confirmed that it is looking to expand into the Middle East and the largest automotive market in the world, China, by the middle of this decade. It was always expected Lucid would move into the Saudi Arabian market, considering a majority of the company is owned by the Kingdom’s Sovereign Wealth Fund.

NASDAQ: LCID saw its stock take a breather on Wednesday, as the red-hot electric vehicle maker pulled back following its momentous run. Shares of LCID fell by 5.35% on Wednesday, and closed the trading session at $52.55. The hype surrounding the electric vehicle sector has been at all-time highs as of late, particularly following the IPO of Amazon-backed electric truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN). Despite being on the public markets for just over a week, Rivian is already the third most valuable automaker in the world with a $125 billion market cap. Shares of Rivian also pulled back on Wednesday, falling 15.08% during the session.

