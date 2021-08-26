LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc retreats despite sparkling review from MotorTrend

Alongside Lieberman’s review, Lucid officially released the specs for the two premium models of its Air Sedan. The Air Dream Range and the Air Dream Performance will both come with dual motor AWD, and will feature 933 HP and 1,111 HP respectively. The range is the true selling point for Lucid and it will feature an industry best range of between 475 and 517 miles on a single charge.

The long awaited First Drive review of the Lucid Air Dream Edition was published today by MotorTrend, and it was glowing. Jonny Lieberman made the drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco on one charge, with plenty of juice left over. Lieberman calls the Lucid Air Dream a mic drop and a serious threat to Tesla and any other luxury EV makers. He complimented the Lucid’s interior saying it was far superior to Tesla’s and the entire experience felt like a true luxury vehicle. Earlier in the week Lieberman may have let slip that Lucid is planning to start deliveries in October, but did not confirm this in his article.

NASDAQ:LCID finally ended its losing streak on Tuesday, but on Wednesday the stock looks to be starting a new one. Shares of LCID tumbled by 4.47% and closed the trading session at $21.81. It was a rather uneventful day for the broader markets despite both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ hitting fresh new all-time highs as both indices rose for the fifth straight session. The electric vehicle industry was mostly flat, aside from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) making early session gains but a late-day sell off erased most of those by the closing bell.

