LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc rallies for fourth consecutive positive session

NASDAQ:LCID investors seem to have come to terms with the disappointing earnings report from last week, as the stock has now climbed higher in four straight sessions. On Wednesday, Lucid gained a further 4.21% and closed the trading day at $25.26. The broader markets reversed course on Wednesday as all three major indices jumped higher for the S&P 500’s best session since June of 2020. EV stocks were also on the rise as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 4.19%, struggling electric truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) added 4.12%, and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) soared by 12.18% during the session.

While the reduced production estimates for 2022 surely stung loyal Lucid investors, they also seemed to have come to terms with the issue. After all, Lucid attributed most of this dropoff to ongoing supply chain issues and a re-focus on higher quality production. Whether or not this is just to cover up a decline in demand for the luxury EVs remains to be seen, but Lucid’s recent news surrounding plans for its second production plant in Saudi Arabia seems to have reignited its shareholders. Despite the recent rally, shares of Lucid are still down by nearly 40% in 2022.

Lucid Motors stock forecast

On Thursday, Rivian is set to report its quarterly earnings after the closing bell and Lucid shareholders will likely be keeping tabs on the call. Investors will likely want to know if Rivian is seeing the same supply chain issues as Lucid reported at its earnings call. Rivian itself has been mired in negative headlines this year, and a poor earnings report could drive the stock to all new lows.