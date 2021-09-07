LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc looks to continue momentum from previous week

- NASDAQ:LCID has erased the losses after the stock sold off at the lock up expiry.
- Lucid approaches the fourth quarter without a firm delivery date announced.
- Rivian trucks report their range and Tesla makes a huge investment in a German battery plant.
NASDAQ:LCID investors were probably the only people who were disappointed that the U.S. Labor Day weekend came on Monday. That is because Lucid’s stock has been on fire since shares fell more than 10% on September 1st as the PIPE investor lockup period expired. But consecutive bounce back days on Thursday and Friday saw the electric vehicle stock rapidly erase those losses. Shares of Lucid have been beaten down since the company merged with SPAC stock CCIV back in late July, but it looks like the stock has finally fallen low enough to get investors interested once again.
The elephant in the room for Lucid shareholders continues to be a lack of announcement over an official delivery date for its first vehicles. As we approach the fourth quarter of the year, Lucid needs to prove that it will be able to deliver its first run of Air sedans, or risk further damage to the stock. The interesting thing is that Lucid is only delivering 577 vehicles in 2021, so it is curious as to why official dates have not yet been provided.
LCID stock price forecast
Elsewhere in the electric vehicle industry, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) backed Rivian officially announced ranges for its first two vehicles. The R1T electric pickup truck will have a range of 314 miles per charge and the R1S SUV has a range of 316 miles according to the official EPA measurements. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it would be making a €5 billion investment into a lithium-ion battery plant that will be built right next to its newest GigaFactory in Berlin, Germany.
