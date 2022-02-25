LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc jumps during mid-day market rebound

- NASDAQ: LCID gained 5.47% during Thursday’s trading session.
- US EV sales hit an all-time high in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making negative headlines yet again.
NASDAQ: LCID snapped its recent losing streak on Thursday as the broader markets whipsawed to close the session higher. Shares of LCID jumped higher by 5.47% for its best session in more than a week, to close the trading day at $25.28. It was an interesting reaction for the broader markets after Russia officially announced it would be entering Ukraine the night before. All three major US indices managed to close the day positive after trading in the red for most of the early session. The NASDAQ led the way, surging by 3.34%, while the S&P 500 climbed by 1.50%, and the Dow Jones added 92 basis points.
In a bullish report for Lucid shareholders, US consumers bought an all-time high number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021. Even more impressive was that consumers bought 21% fewer cars overall, but the number of electric vehicles soared by 72% on a year over year basis. Predictably, of the 148,000 EVs sold in America, a whopping 72% of them were made by industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Still, it is clearly a growing market in the US, and other EV makers, like Lucid, should have an easier path to sales.
Lucid Motors stock forecast
In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk is making negative headlines once again. The enigmatic CEO and his brother are being probed by the SEC for insider trading violations during Musk’s recent stock sale. The timing that is under investigation is when Kimbal Musk sold his shares just a day before Musk took to social media to ask his followers how many shares he should sell. Shares of TSLA also snapped its recent slide with a 4.81% gain on Thursday.
