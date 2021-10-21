LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc hits the brakes and plunges on Tesla earnings day

Speaking of Tesla, the EV industry leader reported its much-anticipated earnings report after the closing bell on Wednesday . Tesla reported record deliveries for the quarter, which led to it blowing out analyst estimates for its earnings per share. Tesla did fall short on its revenues compared to the consensus Wall Street estimates, and shares were trading slightly lower in after-hours.

After a recent interview with the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, it is evident that the Kingdom is looking to build what he calls the largest battery storage system in the world. Given Lucid’s close ties to Saudi Arabia, which owns a majority of the company, it seems natural that there are rumors swirling about a potential partnership. The project would be similar to several energy storage plants that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has around the world, and if it is revealed that Lucid is involved then we could be in the early innings of a game-changer for the company.

NASDAQ:LCID had a rollercoaster session on Wednesday as the EV maker jumped out to an early gain but fell steadily lower into the close. Shares of LCID fell by 1.98% and finished the trading day at $24.24 . It was the second straight losing day for Lucid as the stock seems to be cooling off after surging higher in September. The NASDAQ pulled back as well on Wednesday ending its recent hot streak. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 continued to ride higher, with the Dow touching a new all-time high price and the S&P 500 extending its winning streak to six consecutive sessions.

