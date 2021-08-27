LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc hits reverse and extends slide as EV Sector declines

NASDAQ:LCID dipped by 1.51% on Thursday as the broader markets pulled back.

Lucid rival Tesla unveils a couple of surprises for its customers.

The internet is still abuzz with MotorTrend’s glowing review of the Air Dream sedan.

NASDAQ:LCID received one of the best first hand reviews of any electric vehicle in history, and yet it still was not enough to move the stock into positive territory. Shares of LCID fell by 1.51% on Thursday and closed the trading session at $21.48. It was a bearish day overall for growth sectors including EV stocks which pulled back nearly across the board. All three major indices fell on the first day of the Jackson Hole Symposium, as early talks of tapering surfaced from Fed members.

Shares of industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell by 1.41% on Thursday despite CEO Elon Musk unveiling a couple of new surprises. First, Musk reported that the newest beta for Full Self Driving will be available to most American customers within a month. Given the recent delays and issues surrounding the FSD technology, Thursday’s pullback in the stock may be signalling that investors are taking a wait and see approach with Tesla. Musk also reported that the new entry level version of the Model Y began shipping in China. The Model Y Standard Range RWD only has a range of about 236 miles, which may not make it suitable for the U.S. market.

Following MotorTrend’s glowing review of the first drive of the Lucid Air Dream sedan, the internet is still abuzz. The review officially put luxury EV makers like Audi, BMW, and of course Tesla, on notice. The Air and the Air Dream sedans still don’t have an official delivery date this year, but investors should at least be relieved that the product has so far exceeded expectations and lived up to the hype.