LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc hits overdrive as investors prepare for Production Preview

NASDAQ:LCID soared higher by 11.38% on Tuesday.

Investors are getting prepared for Production Preview Week.

Tesla rebounds and GM falls after delaying Bolt production until October.

NASDAQ:LCID is on some kind of roll right now, as the post-SPAC EV maker is now up nearly 40% over the past month. At one point in August, it seemed like Lucid could not catch a break as it plummeted back down towards its PIPE price of $15.00. On Tuesday, shares of LCID climbed higher once again adding 11.38% and closing the session at $26.81. The NASDAQ bounced back from the pullback on Monday, and was the only major index to finish in the green as the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 both closed the day below water.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

Investors are clearly starting to get excited about Lucid as the company approaches production and delivery of its Lucid Air sedans. In fact, next week marks the start of Lucid’s Production Preview week, which will give people an inside look at their production facilities in Arizona. While it probably won’t have the same effect as Tesla’s Battery Day or Nio’s Nio Day, we could see an annual event for Lucid once its vehicles have hit the roads.

LCID stock price forecast

In other EV news, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) managed to erase some of its losses from Monday after its FSD technology was met with some reservations from the NTSA. Shares were up 1.26% during the session. Chinese EV makers had a mixed day after tumbling during Monday’s sell off. Nio (NYSE:NIO) was down by 0.68%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) gained 0.44%, while Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) added 0.56%. Finally, General Motors (NYSE:GM) continued its decline following the announcement that it will be suspending production of its Bolt EV until mid-October at the earliest. Shares of GM were down modestly by 0.04%.