LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc has been struggling ahead of Q4 earnings

- NASDAQ: LCID is down 30% over the past thirty trading days.
- Lucid is set to report its earnings on Monday February, 28th.
- Germany is reportedly investigating Tesla’s FSD technology.
NASDAQ: LCID has been pushing lower since the start of the year, as the luxury EV maker now has losses of more than 35% so far in 2022. Lucid has also succumbed to the ongoing weakness in growth sectors, as electric vehicle stocks have been some of the hardest hit during the correction. With what appears to be an escalation in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the US markets could be looking to open lower following the President’s Day holiday weekend. Dow and NASDAQ futures have tumbled ahead of Tuesday’s open, and investors should brace themselves for what could be yet another volatile week for the global markets.
Lucid is exactly one week out from reporting its fourth quarter earnings, and after a bearish note from Morgan Stanley last week, things could go from bad to worse for the stock. The investment firm anticipates Lucid to miss on both quarterly and annual deliveries for 2022. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, shares of Lucid dropped by 5.41% after the news was released. On its last earnings call, Lucid reported a narrowing of losses on a year over year basis, but saw revenues fall by 31% showing just how early this company is in its operations.
Lucid Motors stock forecast
Some news out of Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) camp over the weekend as Tesla’s Autopilot feature in its vehicle is now under investigation by German regulators. The company recently opened its Berlin GigaFactory and is looking to expand its market share in Europe. This comes on the heels of the NHTSA investigating phantom braking allegations for the FSD technology in the US.
