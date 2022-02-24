LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc falls for fifth straight day as recall weighs on investors

T esla shares tumbled once again on Wednesday as the industry leader saw shares fall by 7.0% to fall well below the $800 price level. The news on Wednesday was that Tesla’s Berlin GigaFactory could be losing its water supply if environmental protestors win a court battle against the EV maker. The embattled production facility is now six months past the original date of opening and this water supply issue could potentially delay it even longer.

Just days before its first earnings call on Monday, Lucid is reeling from its first vehicle recall after a mechanical failure in the front suspension system. The recall affected 203 Lucid Air sedans, which is about 40% of its first run of production. It’s certainly not how the company wants to lead into its earnings report, one that is already receiving negative sentiment after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported that deliveries for 2022 will come well under expectations. Lucid could still surprise us, but everything is pointing towards further pain in the short-term for shareholders.

NASDAQ: LCID extended its week long decline as the luxury EV maker fell for the fifth time in as many sessions on Wednesday. Shares of LCID dropped by 6.04% and closed the trading day at $23.97. It was another day of losses for the US markets as the S&P 500 dipped further into correction territory, while the Dow Jones fell by 464 basis points to hit its lowest mark of 2022. The NASDAQ dropped a further 2.57% as big tech weakness and another major drop by EV industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rocked the tech-heavy index.

