LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc falls alongside EV sector weakness ahead of earnings

- NASDAQ:LCID fell by 3.07% during Thursday’s trading session.
- The EV sector declines after early session gains.
- Tesla stock drops after yet another NHTSA investigation.
NASDAQ:LCID had its recent four-day winning streak snapped as the stock pulled back and erased any early session gains. Shares of LCID fell by 3.07% and closed the trading day at $28.11. The markets tumbled on Thursday just a day after it was reported that Russian forces were withdrawing from the border with Ukraine. Renewed concerns about an impending Russian attack clearly weighed on the minds of investors as all three major indices plunged into the red. The NASDAQ was the hardest hit, plummeting by 2.88% following weakness in big tech stocks and a sell off of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) despite beating on earnings. The S&P 500 fell by 2.12% and the Dow Jones lost 622 basis points during the session.
Some EV stocks followed Lucid to early session gains on Thursday before falling back down to a loss before the closing bell. Shares of electric truck maker Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) also jumped after the opening bell, but still closed the day 2.28% lower. Industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lost a further 5.09%, and Chinese EV makers Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) were also trading in the red.
Tesla’s stock had another rough day as the company announced yet another NHTSA investigation for its vehicles. This problem does seem a little more serious than the previous recalls, as Tesla vehicles have been accused of phantom braking on highways. The NHTSA has received more than 350 complaints about the braking issue in new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. It is likely this will just be another ‘over the air’ software update, but it might be concerning to investors that Tesla’s software has had so many issues in recent months.
