LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc extends slide as investors weigh debt offering

NASDAQ:LCID fell by 18.34% during Thursday’s trading session.

The news of the convertible senior notes was not welcomed by the loyal shareholders.

Lucid needs to battle the rash of negative headlines as of late.

NASDAQ:LCID had one of its worst sessions as a public company as the slide that began after hours on Wednesday continued into Thursday’s trading. Shares of LCID sank by 18.34% and closed the tumultuous day at $36.52. In one fell swoop, the popular EV maker fell below its key 50-day moving average as the stock desperately tried to find some support. It was a tough day all around for the EV sector, as industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) tumbled by 6.10% on a report that the NHTSA is once again investigating the company for its FSD technology.

The news of the debt offering by Lucid was certainly not appreciated by its loyal legion of retail investors. One could have seen this performance coming after shares tumbled by nearly 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, but the 18% decline is still shocking nonetheless. The $1.75 billion offerings will be used by the company to expand its research and development, as well as its manufacturing and distribution. It’s hard to imagine that in the long run, this will hurt the company and the stock as much as it did on Thursday.

While the convertible senior note offering isn’t bad news for the company per se, Lucid has been battling the headlines as of late to save its reputation. The stock tanked earlier in the week when it was reported that the SEC was investigating its SPAC merger with Churchill Capital, so the debt offering certainly seemed to kick Lucid while it was already down. We could see the stock consolidate for a time until some positive catalysts get investors excited again.