LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc drops lower as PIPE lockup period approaches

- NASDAQ:LCID fell a further 1.90% on Monday for its fifth straight losing day.
- Lucid is fast approaching its PIPE investor lock up expiration on September 1st.
- EV Stocks closed the session mixed as Tesla looks to rev another level higher.
NASDAQ:LCID has started the week off just as it ended the last: in the midst of another losing streak for the SPAC stock. On Monday, shares of Lucid fell a further 1.90% and closed the trading session at $20.63. The move lower came during yet another day where the NASDAQ hit a fresh new all-time high on the strength of big tech. High growth sectors were flying on Monday after dovish comments by the Federal Reserve signalled that it would be a slow approach to tapering monetary stimulus and bond buybacks.
September 1st marks the expiration of the PIPE investor lock up period for Lucid’s stock. What does this mean? Most stocks that begin publicly trading have a lock up expiry date where insiders or PIPE investors in the case of SPACs, are finally free to cash in on some of their shares. For private companies who use stock-based compensation, we usually witness a selling off of significant blocks of shares, which could have an effect on the stock’s price. Will this happen with Lucid? That remains to be seen, although it should be noted that the lock up for insiders is six to eighteen months down the road.
LCID stock price forecast
It was a mixed day for the broader electric vehicle sector. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is always the measuring stick for the industry, and shares finished 2.67% higher on the momentum after it announced its intent to sell electricity in Texas. Meanwhile, Chinese EV stocks were trading mostly lower as Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) fell during the session, the latter after reporting its earnings before the markets opened.
