LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc declines as EV sector sinks to close the week

NASDAQ:LCID fell by 4.72% during Friday’s trading session.

Tesla’s shareholder meeting passes in a relatively uneventful manner.

Road and Track chimes in on the Lucid Air with another rave review.

NASDAQ:LCID closed out a painful week for investors as the electric vehicle maker saw no continued momentum from its recent Production Preview event. Shares of LCID fell by 4.72% on Friday and closed the trading week at $23.23. Lucid lagged the rest of the electric vehicle sector on Friday, as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell by 1.02%, Nio (NYSE:NIO) dropped by 0.47%, and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) dipped by 2.94%. The move lower came as the major U.S. indices fell into the closing bell following a less than impressive jobs report for the month of September.

Tesla’s shareholder meeting came and went without any real major announcements from CEO Elon Musk. The biggest news from the company is probably that Tesla is moving its headquarters from California to Texas, following other major companies like HP and Toyota. Musk says the move gives his employees more access to affordable housing, but it is widely believed that this is in direct response to his criticism of Alameda County’s response to COVID-19. Musk also operates his other company SpaceX out of Texas, so the move away from the Bay Area makes sense.

Another day another rave review for the Lucid Air, this time from renowned driving publication Road and Track. The headline of the review reads ‘The Lucid Air is So Good it Should Make Tesla Sweat’. The publication even goes as far as to say the Air will take away the Model S crown for the best electric vehicle on the market. It is just another in a long line of glowing reviews for the vehicle, which is building anticipation for when the Air finally hits the roads later this year.