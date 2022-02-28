LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc closes the week higher ahead of earnings call

- NASDAQ: LCID gained 4.23% during Friday’s trading session.
- All eyes are on Lucid’s earnings call on Monday after a string of bearish headlines.
- Tesla gets an upgrade from Daiwa Capital, but a lower price target.
NASDAQ: LCID finished the week strong, climbing higher during the final two sessions before its earnings call on Monday. Shares of LCID jumped by 4.23% on Friday and closed the trading week at $26.35. US markets shrugged off the ongoing attacks in Ukraine as the Dow Jones recorded its strongest session since November of 2020 after surging higher by 834 basis points. The NASDAQ extended its strong close to the week as the tech-heavy index gained 1.64%, while the benchmark S&P 500 climbed by 2.24% as it attempts to claw its way out of correction territory.
All eyes in the electric vehicle sector will be on Lucid’s Q4 earnings call on Monday. The company has battled several negative headlines as of late including a sudden vehicle recall that affected 40% of its first run of production. Lucid has also been battling against Wall Street analysts who project the luxury EV maker to miss on its 2022 deliveries. Shareholders remain bullish on the stock as investors have bought the dip each time LCID has threatened to fall below the $20 price level. The odds are stacked against Lucid right now, but sometimes these situations produce surprising results.
Lucid Motors stock forecast
Lucid’s main rival, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), has received yet another analyst upgrade despite all of the recent negativity the company has battled. Daiwa Capital has upgraded its stance on Tesla from neutral to outperform, but in an odd move it has lowered its price target to $900 per share. The analyst cited rising gasoline prices as a catalyst for consumers to move to EVs, and the lower price is likely to accommodate the current pullback for the EV sector as a whole. Shares of TSLA were up 1.14% on Friday.
