LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc closes higher as it ups its production to 520 Air Dream vehicles

Speaking of Tesla, the electric vehicle leader announced that it is in talks to partner with Korean tech giant Samsung to build its next-generation FSD chips . FSD or Full Self Driving is the backbone of Tesla’s future plans, even though it has been met with some pushback from U.S. government agencies. Tesla also broke ground on its Megafactory in California, which will be used as a main production facility for its batteries. The facility will measure out to be 870,000 square feet, and free up its GigaFactory in Nevada for more vehicle production.

Earlier this week, Lucid was crowned the king of electric vehicle range, as the Air Dream sedan hit a staggering 520 miles on a single charge. The rating meant that Tesla snatched the EV range crown away from its main rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and set a new benchmark for EV sedans. In celebration of this, Lucid is producing 20 more Air Dream sedan vehicles to bring this year’s total fleet to 520.

NASDAQ:LCID was trading lower during the morning but a late day rally managed to pull the stock back into positive territory. On Thursday, shares of Lucid gained 1.88% and closed the trading session at $25.42 . The move comes during a bullish day for the U.S. markets, as all three major indices finished higher. Growth sectors celebrated as the Federal Reserve has chosen to stand put on its stimulus policies, while investors believe that the Chinese government will bail out Evergrande and its massive debts that rocked China’s real estate market earlier this week.

