LCID Stock news: Lucid Group Inc bucks recent trend and closes the session higher

- NASDAQ:LCID added 5.45% on Tuesday to reverse its recent downward trend.
- Lucid shareholders are preparing for the September 1st lock up expiry.
- The MotorTrend long distance review of the Lucid Air comes out tomorrow before the market opens.
NASDAQ:LCID has finally managed to find support and break the nine-session losing streak that has plagued the stock in recent weeks. On Tuesday, shares of LCID added 5.45% and closed the trading day at $22.83. It should be noted that in after hours trading, Lucid is down by about 3%, as a mini sell off in extended hours has erased much of the gains made earlier in the day. It was another green day for the broader markets, although not as bullish as Monday’s rally. The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ hit new intraday all-time highs once again, although much of the market momentum tapered off ahead of the close.
There is some misinformation circulating the internet about when Lucid’s lockup period expires. The actual date is September 1st, so it will be interesting to see how the stock behaves leading up to that date. Usually for recently public companies, the lockup expiry sees increased volatility and often a drop in price as insiders are finally able to sell their shares. One recent example of this was with data analytics giant Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) which fell substantially once the executive team was able to sell their shares.
On Wednesday before the market opens, Lucid shareholders will be able to read the MotorTrend review from Jonny Lieberman. It is the first full review of a long distance trip in a Lucid Air sedan, and many are anticipating that Lieberman will have a glowing review of his experience. It was just yesterday that Lieberman may have accidentally spilled the beans on an October delivery timeline for its vehicles, so investors may get an update when the review is published on Wednesday.
