The daily Opinionway poll on the upcoming French Presidential election is out on wires and showed Le Pen narrows margins for second-round vote: Now 60%-40% vs Macron, as compared to vs 62/38% yesterday, and 57%-43% vs Fillon.

First round: Le Pen/Macron/Fillon: 26% / 20% / 20% vs 26% / 21% / 20% yesterday