Latest French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41%

The latest Opinionway poll for the upcoming French Presidential election is out on wires and revealed Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41% in the second round.

Key poll results:

• Yesterday's Macron/Le Pen 2nd round 58/42%

• 1st round Le Pen 26%, Macron 22% and Fillon 21% vs yesterday’s 26/21/21% respectively

• Fillon/Le Pen 2nd round 58/42% vs 57/43% yesterday

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair had a muted reaction to the poll results and remained subdued at multi-week lows near 1.0500 psychological mark.