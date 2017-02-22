Latest French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41%By Haresh Menghani
The latest Opinionway poll for the upcoming French Presidential election is out on wires and revealed Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41% in the second round.
Key poll results:
• Yesterday's Macron/Le Pen 2nd round 58/42%
• 1st round Le Pen 26%, Macron 22% and Fillon 21% vs yesterday’s 26/21/21% respectively
• Fillon/Le Pen 2nd round 58/42% vs 57/43% yesterday
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair had a muted reaction to the poll results and remained subdued at multi-week lows near 1.0500 psychological mark.