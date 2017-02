The daily Opinionway poll is out on wires and revealed further gains for Le Pen in the second round of the upcoming French Presidential elections.

Key poll results:

• Le Pen to get 27% in 1st round of election, Macron 20%, Fillon 20%

• Macron to beat Le Pen in run-off Vote in with 58%/42% Vs 60/40% on Friday

• Fillon Would Beat Le Pen In Run-Off Vote With 56% Vs 44%