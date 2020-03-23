Laos: USD/LAK to reach 9,025 by the end of the year – ANZ

The Laotian kip has shown only a muted reaction to the ongoing pandemic outbreak. Its year-to-date fall against the USD has been 0.6%, reflecting its less exposed external position via the trade and tourism channels, according to strategists at ANZ Research. USD/LAK is sitting at 8,691.37.

“The expectations of a sharp economic slowdown in major trading partners like Thailand will eventually weigh on Lao’s export performance, and hence its currency.”

“The economic slowdown in China also poses a risk to FDI inflows.”

“We expect the kip to remain on a gradual weakening path, reaching 9,025 by the end of the year.”