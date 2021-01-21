Lagarde speech: Will monitor developments in exchange rate

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave key rates and the size of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at the end of its monetary policy meeting held this Thursday. The ECB President, Christine Lagarde is now addressing the post-meeting press conference on considerations underlying these decisions..
Key Quotes:
- Incoming data confirm previous baseline.
- Sees protracted weakness in inflation.
- Uncertainty remains high.
- Will monitor developments in exchange rate.
About ECB President Lagarde
The European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde, born in 1956 in France, has formerly served as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and minister of finance in France. She began her eight-year term at the helm of the ECB in November 2019. As part of her job in the Governing Council, Lagarde holds press conferences in detailing how the ECB observes the current and future state of the European economy. Her comments may positively or negatively the euro's trend in the short-term. Usually, a hawkish outlook boosts the euro (bullish), while a dovish one weighs on the common currency (bearish).
