Lagarde speech: We're not thinking about pausing

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is delivering her remarks on the policy outlook and responding to questions from the press following the Governing Council's decision to hike key rates by 25 basis points in June.

Key takeaways

"We still have ground to cover."

"Barring material change, very likely that we will continue to raise rates in July."

"We're not thinking about pausing."

"Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long."

"Future decisions will ensure that rates are sufficiently restrictive."

"Rates will be kept at those levels as long as necessary."

"We will continue to follow a data dependent approach."

"We need to be confident that core inflation is heading down. We're not satisfied with the inflation outlook."

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.