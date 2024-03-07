Lagarde speech: We're more confident about hitting inflation goal

Share:

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged in March and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"We're making progress in disinflationary process."

"We're more confident about hitting goal, but not sufficiently confident."

"Data will come in next few months, we will know a lot more in June."

"We're seeing general moderation in underlying inflation."

"It's clearly a positive signal but not enough yet."

"Broad agreement we won't change view on single data point."

"Data directionally good but not strong or durable enough."

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.