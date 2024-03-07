Lagarde speech: We have not discussed rate cuts at this meeting

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged in March and responds to questions from the press.
Key quotes
"We have not discussed rate cuts at this meeting."
"We have just begun discussing the dialing back of our restrictive stance."
"It matters that we have more data in June."
About ECB's press conference
Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.
