Lagarde speech: Trade talks heading in better direction than a few months ago

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"I'm neither a dove nor a hawk."

"Will aim for decisions as consensual as possible."

"We need to look at all measures of inflation expectations."

"Trade talks heading in better direction than a few months ago."