Lagarde speech: Some initial signs of stabilisation in growth slowdown

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"Some initial signs of stabilisation in growth slowdown."

"Incoming data point to continued muted inflation pressures."

"Inflation outlook subdued."

"Highly accommodative policy still needed."

"Will closely monitor inflation developments."