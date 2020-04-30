Lagarde speech: Q2 impact likely more severe than Q1

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key takeaways

"Q2 impact likely more severe than Q1."

"Duration of recession difficult to predict."

"Inflation likely to drop considerably in coming months."

"Longer term inflation expectations less affected."

"Ambitious and coordinated fiscal stance is critical."

"Governing Council urges further strong and timely fiscal efforts to prepare and support the recovery."

About ECB President Lagarde

