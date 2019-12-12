Lagarde speech: Must step up the implementation of structural reforms

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"Governments with fiscal space need to act."

"Must step up the implementation of structural reforms."

"Intentional not to include review in introductory statement."

"Strategic review is overdue."

"Review must be comprehensive."

"Must look at all and every issue. Review will take its time, will not take too much time."

"In review, will consult parliament, academics, civil society."

"Objective will be core and centre in review."