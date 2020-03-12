Lagarde speech: Latest indicators point to considerable worsening of economic outlook

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged while announcing additional asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year alongside new TLTROs, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is delivering her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference.

Key quotes

"ECB supports governments who join a coordinated policy response."

"ECB is determined to support households and firms."

"ECB stands ready to adjust all of its instruments."

"Latest indicators point to a considerable worsening of the economic outlook."