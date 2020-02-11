Lagarde speech: Inflation remains some distance below our medium-term aim

The growth momentum of the euro area has been slowing down since 2018 due to global uncertainties and weaker international trade, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in her prepared remarks at the European Parliament's plenary session.
"Moderating growth has also weakened pressure on prices, and inflation remains some distance below our medium-term aim," Lagarde added.
The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.0907, down 0.02% on a daily basis.
Key takeaways
"Monetary policy cannot, and should not, be the only game in town."
"The longer our accommodative measures remain in place, the greater the risk that side effects will become more pronounced."
"When interest rates are low, fiscal policy can be highly effective."
"It can support euro area growth momentum, which in turn intensifies price pressures and eventually leads to higher interest rates."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
