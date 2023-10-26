Lagarde speech: Inflation is likely to come down further in the near term

Share:

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), explains the ECB's decision to leave the key interest rates unchanged in October and responds to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Euro area economy remains weak."

"The service sector is weakening further."

"The economy is likely to remain weak for the rest of the year."

"The economy should strengthen over the coming years as real incomes rise."

"There are signs the labour market is weakening."

"Inflation is likely to come down further in the near term."

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s monetary policy decisions, the ECB President delivers a prepared statement and responds to questions from the press on the policy outlook. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.

