Lagarde speech: Hopefully fiscal policy steps are taken in next few weeks not months

Following the European Central Bank's (ECB) decision to leave its interest rates unchanged while announcing additional asset purchases of €120 billion until the end of the year alongside new TLTROs, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, is responding to questions from the press.

Key quotes

"Risks are definitely tilted to the downside."

"I hope fiscal policy steps are taken in the next few weeks not months."

"Moving in to split teams, including in board meetings."

"Next Governing Council meeting likely to be online."