Speaking on the interest rates outlook on Tuesday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that they “haven't reached the destination on rates yet.”
Additional comments
Inflation is too high throughout the eurozone.
Longer inflation stays high, bigger risk if it persists.
The possibility of a recession has increased.
The terminal rate must ensure inflation returns to the 2% goal.
Fiscal support should be short-term and targeted.
Growth outlook has weakened vs baseline since September.
Market reaction
Mixed comments from ECB Chief fail to move the needle around the Euro, leaving EUR/USD hovering above 0.9900. The pair was last seen trading at 0.9905, adding 0.26% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 0.9900 amid mixed feelings over Fed ahead of US ISM PMI
EUR/USD struggles to defend the bounce off one-week low amid sluggish trading. Risk profile remains blurred as yields stay inactive, stock futures pare daily gains ahead of the key data/events. Mixed expectations from Fed policymakers previously triggered cautious optimism.
GBP/USD aims to shift business above 1.1500 as market mood soars, Fed/BOE policy buzz
The GBP/USD pair is aiming to extend its recovery above the immediate hurdle of 1.1517 after a sheer rebound from 1.1460 in the early European session. The cable has been underpinned as the risk-on impulse has rebounded firmly.
Gold looks set to regain $1,650 ahead of US PMI, Fed’s verdict
Gold price bounces off five-week-old support line amid pullback in DXY, yields. Mixed concerns over Fed, sluggish session allow XAU/USD traders to brace for FOMC. Upbeat performance of Chinese equities adds strength to the recovery moves.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu Coin is primed for a 40% rally
Shiba Inu price continues to hover above a stable support level, indicating that the recent rally was no fluke. If bullish momentum seeps into the markets, there is a good chance the next upswing for SHIB will be explosive.
Trick or treat? Central banks leave markets on tenterhooks
It was an uneventful session for markets at the start of this week, although there was a decidedly risk off tone, stocks fell and the dollar surged, rising nearly 0.8%, with broad based decline in both the euro and GBP.